Offender Dies from Apparent Suicide at Pender Correctional Institution

Offender Brandon Campbell (#1373886) died Monday at Pender Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:04 a.m. Prisons first responders performed life-saving measures until local paramedics arrived and also worked to resuscitate the offender. He was pronounced dead at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Campbell, 32, was serving a 2-year and 3-month sentence for failure to register (sex offender) in Burke County in 2019.

