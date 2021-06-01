State Auditor’s Office Presented with International Communication Award

The National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) has recognized the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office in a virtual award ceremony. The office was awarded second place in the Electronic Publication category for their culture book. The NAGC Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards recognize excellence in government communications.

“We are delighted to be recognized by this prestigious award for the second year in a row,” said Deputy State Auditor Brianna Ludwig. “Our office is always looking for ways to innovate and better serve the citizens of North Dakota. We are committed to increasing transparency and producing media that is straightforward and well designed.”

Other agencies recognized included the National Park Service, the Coast Guard, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Additional information about the awards is available on the NAGC website. To view a copy of the culture book, visit https://www.nd.gov/auditor/careers.