Hiker Rescued on Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT: Lt Bradley R. Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 1, 2021

Tamworth, NH – On May 31, 2021 at approximately 7:15 p.m., 911 received a call from a hiker needing assistance on Mt. Chocorua in Tamworth. Jonathan Miller, 19, from Dover, NH, called 911 stating that he was unable to walk. He complained of being wet and cold, had lost consciousness, and needed assistance. His 911 coordinates placed him on the Liberty Trail approximately 2.25 miles from the trail head on Paugus Road in Tamworth. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to his location on the Liberty Trail in Tamworth. Miller was located on the trail a short distance from where he had called 911. His condition had improved, he was given warm clothing, food and water, and a headlamp. He was able to walk back down to the trailhead with the Conservation Officers. Miller had made a full recovery by the time he was back at the trail head.

Miller stated that he was hiking with two companions and they had attempted to hike to the summit of Mt. Chocorua via the Hammond Trail. Shortly after passing the Liberty Shelter they decided to return back to their vehicle due to the inclement weather and late time of day. Miller’s two companions were in front and he quickly lost sight of them. Miller’s condition deteriorated and he lost consciousness and was unable to walk. He called 911 for assistance due to his condition.

Miller was reunited with his two hiking companions at the Liberty Trail parking area and he returned to his residence in Dover. No further information is available at this time.

The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.