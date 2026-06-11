Ribbon Cutting for Improvements at Glenn Cove Wildlife Management Area

CONTACT:

Cory Riley, NH Fish and Game: 603-868-1095

Nicola Whitley, NH Fish and Game: 603-271-3211

June 11, 2026

Greenland, NH – On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the recent improvements at the Glenn Cove Wildlife Management Area in Greenland were officially dedicated with a ceremony and ribbon cutting. The property is located on the Great Bay Estuary and will be used for public recreation, research, educational programs, and housing for visiting scientists working with the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (GBNERR).

The NH Fish and Game Marine Division manages GBNERR which is a partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and was created to promote the protection and stewardship of Great Bay. Glenn Cove sits on a piece of property that was a working farm for many generations and is surrounded by nearly 90 acres of Fish and Game property.

The acquisition and renovations to the property, which includes a pavilion with tables and a renovated farmhouse for visiting researchers, were only possible through a partnership with NOAA, NHFG, the NHFG Commission, Governor and Council, the New Hampshire Congressional Delegation, the Town of Greenland, the NH Division of Historical Resources, the NH Division of Public Works, the NH Charitable Foundation, builders and architects, the staff of GBNERR, and the Great Bay Stewards.

“This beautiful piece of property will continue to provide access for the public to hunting, fishing, boating, and wildlife watching as well as now be a resource for the Great Bay Estuarine Research Reserve to conduct research and provide housing for visiting researchers,” said Cory Riley, Manager of GBNERR. “We are extremely grateful to all the partners who made this possible, especially the Great Bay Stewards for their fundraising efforts and the Emery family for putting this property into conservation.”

This Wildlife Management Area is one of 124 managed by the NH Fish and Game Department https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/wildlife-management-areas. To learn more about the Great Bay Estuarine Research Reserve visit https://greatbay.org/.