Rhode Island State Archives Kicks Off Summer 2021 Programming

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and the Rhode Island State Archives are excited to welcome the public into the new Archives location at 33 Broad Street in Providence on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning today. To celebrate this reopening, Secretary Gorbea and the Archives have scheduled a series of in-person events throughout the summer.

"In addition to vastly improving the preservation of Rhode Island's historic treasures, the new State Archives location also provides much better public access to these items with a large exhibition space," said Secretary Gorbea. "So, it's incredibly exciting to be able to utilize this area and welcome Rhode Islanders into our new home."

The first event is an open house for an exhibit titled "Treasures Rediscovered," which will be held this Thursday, June 3, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit highlights unique items uncovered during the relocation of the State Archives in the summer of 2020.

Also on Thursday, June 3, Rhode Islanders can tour the Archives' new and improved vault space. This behind-the-scenes tour allows visitors to see how Rhode Island's historic treasures are preserved for generations to come in a climate-controlled environment that meets national archival standards. Visitors are required to register ahead of time for a vault tour. Tour groups will be limited to 5 individuals per time slot.

Masks and a temperature check are required to enter the State Archives, as visitors will not be asked their vaccination status. Off-street parking is available. Please contact the State Archives with additional questions at statearchives@sos.ri.gov.

Fridays at the Archives

Secretary Gorbea and the State Archives are also launching a summer-long series entitled "Fridays at the Archives," where Rhode Islanders are invited to view rarely seen collections and documents. These events will be held every other Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a special half-hour presentation from Archives staff at 12:30 p.m.

The schedule for Fridays at the Archives is as follows:

• June 18: Indigenous Signatures (learn more here)

• July 2: Declaration of Independence/Bill of Rights (learn more here)

• July 16: Notable Names (learn more here)

• July 30: Rochefontaine Newport Military Drawings (learn more here)

• August 13: United War Work Campaign Posters, WWI (learn more here)

• August 27: Historic Map Showcase (learn more here)

###