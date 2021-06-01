FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, June 1, 2021

NYS DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES ANNOUNCES OPTION TO APPEAR VIRTUALLY AT TRAFFIC COURT HEARINGS IN NEW YORK CITY

Motorists May Answer a Traffic Violations Bureau Summons Virtually, In Person, or In Writing

All Police Officers Will be Required to Appear in Person Beginning June 1

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that motorists may now choose to appear virtually at traffic court hearings held at any of the eight Traffic Violations Bureaus in New York City. Those who want to appear in person may do so or motorists may submit a written Statement in Place of Personal Appearance. Beginning today, June 1, law enforcement will be required to appear in person even if the motorist appears virtually.

“We began a virtual hearing pilot program this year to maximize safety for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “As the State continues to make significant progress battling the virus, we are requiring law enforcement to begin appearing in person again, but we will continue to offer the virtual hearing option for motorists as a convenient alternative to appearing in person.”

“The Caucus is pleased that the DMV is taking this approach to Traffic Violations Bureau hearings” said Assembly member Michaelle C. Solages, Chair of The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus. “Not all motorists have access to the technology needed to attend hearings virtually, and everyone reserves the right to face their accuser and the judge in person.”

To participate in a virtual hearing, a motorist will need:

a computer or mobile device (phone or tablet) with a camera and audio connection

reliable high-speed Internet service access or a hard-wired internet connection

Motorists will receive information about how to attend their hearing virtually when they receive their hearing notice in the mail. Virtual hearing instructions are also available on the DMV website.

If the respondent chooses to appear in person, they simply need to show up at the assigned Traffic Violations Bureau at their scheduled hearing date and time. Any COVID-19 safety protocols that are needed to promote safety in the hearing rooms will be followed.

Those who do not want to appear in person or virtually can submit a Statement in Place of Personal Appearance.

Motorists may also plead or pay New York City traffic tickets and associated fees online, by mail or by phone.

For more information about virtual hearings, visit https://dmv.ny.gov/virtual-hearings and for details about the Traffic Violations Bureaus including what happens at a hearing, visit https://dmv.ny.gov/brochure/traffic-violations-bureau.