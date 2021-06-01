Concierge Auctions Earns Nine Coveted Telly Awards For Its Cutting-Edge Real Estate Films

The Concierge Auctions’ film production team works hard to capture the unique appeal of each property and what resonates most with our clientele.” — Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has again been recognized by The Telly Awards for bringing high-caliber stories to the screen through the firm’s impressive real estate films.

The Telly Awards—now in its 42nd year—honors superior film and video productions, groundbreaking online video content, and television commercials and programs in the U.S. and around the world. This year's applicants surpassed 12,000 entries from 50 states and 5 continents, and the winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

Concierge Auctions took home three coveted Gold Telly Awards, alongside three Silver awards and four Bronze awards.

“Long before the pandemic forced traditional real estate companies to get on board selling sight unseen, Concierge Auctions hosted online auctions with bidders globally,” said Laura Brady, CEO and President of Concierge Auctions. “Our films create virtual experiences which have been part of our wheelhouse for years and we are honored to be recognized for our team’s exceptional work.”

Concierge Auctions' Telly Awards included:

1. 2021 Gold Telly Award : Villa Dulce | Ibiza, Spain

– Winning Category: Non-Broadcast: Videography/Cinematography

– Listed by Alex Richardson of Black Book Ibiza and David Grad of Veri Mallorca

2. 2021 Gold Telly Award : Walden House | Vail Valley, CO

– Winning Category: Non-Broadcast: Videography/Cinematography

– Listed by Tye Stockton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

3. 2021 Gold Telly Award : Villa Firenze | Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA

– Winning Category: Online Commercials: Directing

– Listed by Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland

4. 2021 Silver Telly Award : The Barn House | Laguna Beach, CA

– Winning Category: Online Commercials: Real Estate

– Listed by Sean Stanfield of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

5. 2021 Silver Telly Award : 1055 Stage Road | Aspen, CO

– Winning Category: Online Commercials: Furniture/Home Furnishings/Appliances

– Listed by William Guth of Aspen International Properties

6. 2021 Bronze Telly Award : 120 Montecito Ranch Lane | Montecito Area, CA

– Winning Category: Non-Broadcast: Art Direction

– Listed by Rick Hilton and Rodrigo Iglesias of Hilton & Hyland

7. 2021 Bronze Telly Award : Arbor Hill | Philadelphia Area, PA

– Winning Category: Non-Broadcast: Aerial Cinematography

– Listed by Wendie Steffens of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty and Janet Rubino of Long & Foster

8. 2021 Bronze Telly Award : 32 Chateau Ridge Road | Greenwich, CT

– Winning Category: Online Commercials: Real Estate

– Listed by Shelly Tretter Lynch and Kimberly Johnson of Compass

9. 2021 Bronze Telly Award : Brutaliste sur Mer | Little Compton, RI

– Winning Category: Online Commercials: Directing

– Listed by Renee M. Welchman of Welchman Real Estate Group

Concierge Auctions' film production team has traveled the world to film its one-of-a-kind properties, from the rolling hills of Beverly Hills, CA, to the sweeping coastline of Ibiza.

“Our films help sell the exclusive, luxury lifestyle associated with the highest caliber of real estate and Concierge Auctions,” said Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “The Concierge Auctions’ film production team works hard to capture the unique appeal of each property and what resonates most with our clientele.”

