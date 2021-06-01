SQF Excellence Awards: Coming Together to Recognize Food Safety Leaders

Jun 1, 2021

By Adam Friedlander, MS, CFS, Manager, Food Safety and Technical Services, FMI & Kathy Chiao, Marketing Specialist, SQFI

Food safety auditors and practitioners are essential to the global food industry, as businesses expect their trading partners to keep food safety top of mind. Consumers trust quality and safety to just as much of an extent. Protecting consumers from foodborne illness is only possible through the hard work and dedication of a passionate community of food safety leaders who strive to empower employees and build a culture of food safety.

Annually, SQFI celebrates the success of our global community through the SQF Excellence Awards Program, which highlights the accomplishments, passion and leadership of food safety auditors and practitioners who have gone above and beyond to foster a strong food safety culture throughout the food supply chain. This year, the SQF Excellence Awards Program will honor individuals for their distinction in the following categories:

SQF Excellence in Auditing: Awarded to a credentialed SQF auditor who demonstrates exceptional performance and dedication to the SQF Program through high quality audits, professional development activities, leadership and mentorship skills and promotion of food safety culture.

Awarded to an SQF practitioner within an SQF Certified Site/Company who demonstrates leadership and promotion of food safety at their current site.

FMI and SQFI invite all auditors and practitioners affiliated with the SQF Program to nominate any individual(s) worthy of recognition. All nominations will be accepted until June 15, 2021 and supportive documents and materials for each nominee will be accepted until June 25, 2021. All entries will be reviewed, judged, and scored by an outside panel of SQF stakeholders and by SQFI staff. Three finalists will be selected from each category and winners will be announced live during SQF Unites from October 27-29, 2021 in Orlando, FL.

A full description of eligibility, submission and prize details can be found here.

