Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Music Video' for TRAGIC FAIRYTALE at the Accolade Global Film Competition in Los Angeles
Multi-Award winning Australian singer-songwriter, documentary filmmaker and humanitarian, Angelena Bonet, has won another award for her song "Tragic Fairytale".
Tragic Fairytale was written from my spirit on the way to my twin brother's wedding, six weeks after my fiancé passed away. I wrote it in my mind in 15 minutes and creating the music video was magic!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelena Bonet, CEO & Founder of Crystal Heart Productions, has won the prestigious 'Best Music Video' award from the Accolade Global Film Competition in Hollywood. The award was given for Angelena's song, "Tragic Fairytale", which features in her multi-award winning documentary films. The Australian singer-songwriter has won over 160 film and music festival awards, including numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards worldwide for her documentaries thus far. "Tragic Fairytale" features exceptional lyrics and a powerful message. She has a remarkable story of tragedy and resilience and triumph over such adversity and is inspiring and touching hearts all around the world. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Whilst living in Sydney's bohemian red light district of Kings Cross, they developed the sound of their music over a couple of years. Erick had also composed and produced music for various bands and soundtracks for Marvel Comics "Man Thing" and "Feed" directed by acclaimed Hollywood director, Brett Leonard ("Lawnmower Man" by Stephen King & Denzil Washington's "Virtuosity") before his sudden and unexpected death. Angelena promised him whilst in a coma that someday, somehow she would finish their special project.
— Angelena Bonet
She has kept her word and produced their album thirteen years later. Recorded at Trackdown Studios in Fox Studios Australia, Angelena produced their music and was engineered by Rose Mackenzie-Peterson. Trackdown Studios has produced many Hollywood soundtracks such as "I Am Woman", Disney's "Cinderella", "Lion" (starring Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel) which received six Oscar nominations at the 89th Academy Awards and George Miller's "Mad Max Fury Road" starring Charlize Theron. Angelena knew she had to produce this album on her own and the whole creative process has been organic and cathartic. She says her work saved her life and describes it as "a labour of love".
Bonet has also produced two web series, a biopic documentary short film "Change The World" and a trilogy feature film series consisting of "Angelena: Change The World", "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter" and "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" in their entirety, which are all available to rent or buy on Vimeo On Demand. A former Australian supermodel and actress, she experienced two life changing tragedies, which she has chronicled in her documentaries. She is currently editing the fourth film of the documentary series and will be released later this year.
Accolade is unique and the industry leader of virtual film competitions. Attracting both powerhouse companies as well as talented new filmmakers, it is an unparalleled, truly international awards competition, not a traditional film festival – which allows filmmakers from around the world to enter their films in this prestigious competition. Established in 2003, Accolade gives talented directors, producers, actors, creative teams the positive exposure they deserve. It discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high quality projects. The Accolade promotes award winners through press releases to over 100,000 filmmakers and industry contacts through FilmFestivals.com.
The Accolade is a also great predictor of future success. Our talented award winners have gone on to win Oscars, Emmys, Tellys and other awards.
