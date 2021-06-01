SinglePoint Global Featured on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List
The company was recognized for an innovative approach to IT managed servicesASHBURN, VA., USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SinglePoint Global, an IT managed services provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named SinglePoint Global to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."
The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at CRN.com/SP500, and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
"We meet the needs of our customers around the globe with our diversified suite of IT services. Whether your business requires a strong cybersecurity policy or you need strategic guidance to improve your overall IT performance, SinglePoint provides a single point of contact for your business needs," said Gregory Browning, the CEO of SinglePoint Global.
SinglePoint Global offers solutions to manage IT, such as cloud services to increase productivity and remove hardware headaches; unified communications to bring business communication into a more modern business model; network connectivity to ensure proper bandwidth; cybersecurity to safeguard any business against today's cyber threats, and colocation to house critical resources in a secure data center. SinglePoint Global also offers a managed help desk to support business teams.
SinglePoint Global specializes in solutions for healthcare, legal, technology, non-profits, education and government contracting businesses. The company's solutions can secure sensitive data for patients, students and clients; help maintain HIPAA compliance; and improve communication between team members.
"SinglePoint Global's mission is to deliver full-featured cloud productivity and communication services over advanced networks, increasing efficiency for companies based on their infrastructure and business requirements," said Browning. "Our ability to reach a global audience with our communications platform allows us to be a single point of contact for all our customers' IT needs."
To learn more about SinglePoint Global and how it can help with business IT needs, visit https://SinglePointGlobal.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
