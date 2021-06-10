Gradsetgo Boosts Singapore Careers with EduTech Innovation
Gradsetgo, a recent Mbanq Labs graduate, innovates first-in-world education-to-career ecosystem technology for exact match internships and careers in Singapore.
Gradsetgo has the technology and vision to become Singapore’s one-stop-shop for career matchmaking.”SINGAPORE, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based EduTech startup, Gradsetgo, will upgrade its ambitious careers platform to include big data analytics, machine learning and psychological profiling so job seekers across Southeast Asia will secure internships, educational scholarships and individually tailored career trajectories to match their exact preferences. Additionally, employers and educational institutions will fill places by selecting from a talent pool of motivated candidates who are passionate about their long-term career choices.
Kelvin Wee, CMO/CBO of Gradsetgo, says: “Gradsetgo has advanced the technology for candidates to select the career path of their dreams, map out an individual roadmap and connect with the right employers. The next phase of our upgraded platform rollout will have particular focus on Singapore-based internships for students as well as those candidates who wish for a mid-career change.”
Gradsetgo successfully graduated from Singapore’s premiere tech accelerator, Mbanq Labs, with a prototype during the second cohort’s demo day.
Mbanq’s Accelerator Manager, Daniel Ong, says: “Gradsetgo is building the next stage in career technology: unique, comprehensive and fully personalized. Gradsetgo has the technology and vision to become Singapore’s one-stop-shop for career matchmaking as well as the ambition to grow to encompass comprehensive technology-driven recruitment services across Southeast Asia.”
Gradsetgo is a career-focused tech startup that enables users to make informed career decisions. It uses real-time data to give personalized career trajectory pathways and provides long-term advice on how to achieve the perfect career dream while matching candidates with placements in Singapore. www.gradsetgo.com
Singapore-based Mbanq Labs provides training and wide-ranging support to accelerate technology innovation, fundraising, marketing, and legal and regulatory frameworks, as well as trendy Singapore office space for financial and technology startups in Southeast Asia and the world. https://labs.mbanq.io
