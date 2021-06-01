2New Book, 1Magazine, and a Movie
AITL Media heads by Jade Dee &. Wilnona Marie are releasing new Audiobooks,print book, 2 magazines and a movie for their summer roster.ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES , June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocate awarded poet Wilnona Marie and Jade Dee are starting their summer by releasing the list of the 25 hottest creative talent of 2021. On the list is BAFTA winner Richard Wisker, powerhouse writer/producer Wendy Calhoun and gracing the cover is multi awarded author Jennifer Steil.
Just like summer AITL Media and subsequently The And I Thought Ladies are just starting to warm up, in the ,love department that is. The romantic comedy Free Falling and Loving It is now available on Amazon. The story begins with Haillie Prescott being hired by her Ex-husband and fiancee’s charity to save her event planning business. If, you’re wondering how that turns out you’re in good company.
Still if you want something to give you that literary boost, The And I Thought Literary Magazine hits shelves June 30th. A marked difference is on the cover this month. Namely, the magazine’s namesake will be gracing the cover. Find out the true story no holds barred of the ladies behind the brand, written by Jan Booth. In this magazine features is the new up and coming Ed Sheehan sound a like Artist, Atticus Blue and Hollywood powerhouse JB Powell.
If your ears haven’t been tickles enough listen to the smooth melodic voices of Daryl Mayfiel and Jo Sands. Their voice bring to life Jade & Wilnona’s words in:
(1) And I Thought Being Grownup was Easy
(2) Widow’s Web
(3) Widow’s Debt
(4) Free Falling and Loving It
A mix of Poetry with And I Thought Being Grownup was Easy, a dash of mystery with Widow’s Web(Will they ever find who kidnapped Lexy?)
Widow’s debt continues the lives of Widow’s Web as they face the challenges of losing a dear friend.
Jo Sands finishes the tale of boy meets girl loses girl and snatch’s her up at the end in Free falling and loving it.
AITL Media has also inked a deal to produce their first album this year with the musical stylings of KendraMeucke of Kendra and the Bunnies. Lastly, for your viewing enjoyment the long awaited premiere of Create Aspire and Inspire are he here. Jade and Wilnona are principals. Learn the true struggle for an indie author. You can find out everything the ladies are up to at wwww dot andwethought dot com.
Wherever your summer takes you their is a safe port of literary comfort in AITL’s hottest planned summer.
