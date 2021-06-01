How Single Disabled are Paving the way for Body Positivity
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Single Disabled have paved the way for self-love and body positivity. They have launched the campaign dubbed My Summer Affirmations; to spread word of self-care and ways people can practice positive affirmations and genuine happiness within who they are. They are working with top influencers to share this far and wide, and strive to help make a positive impact on mental health.
Single Disabled are an online interabled dating website, who came about when developing the niche for people with, and accepting and open to disabilities and differences. The core of the company is to help people in a range of situations find happiness and partners, which spurred the meaning and thought behind this campaign.
According to mentalhealth.org, one in five adults (20% of people,) felt shame about their bodies, whilst 34% felt negatively, and 19% felt disgusted. Combined with the fact higher body dissatisfaction is also associated with poorer quality of life and psychological distress, Single Disabled decided they had to be a part of this important topic.
They are working with a multitude of different medias to help spread positivity this summer – tips on how to use affirmations and self-care to appreciate our bodies, and sharing everything about our diverse shapes, sizes, and differences. They have also continued to endeavour sharing video content to be as inclusive as possible throughout this campaign – on their YouTube channel featuring some of the key people in the industry. Their blog will act as the hub for this campaign, to inform, educate, and help arm people with the tools needed for positive affirmations.
Single Disabled have partnered with some small and bigger companies to offer wellness packs, featuring pamper products and wellness journals for people to understand and evaluate their feelings. They are also running an international giveaway offering a pamper pack full of self-care, positive vibes and happy affirmations.
The interabled dating company will continue to share advice, news, and positivity through their website and YouTube channel. They entirely stand behind celebrating who we are and our differences and believe no one should feel they need to change.
Emma Sivess
