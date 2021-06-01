Flexible Plastic Packaging Industry Growth Comes From Increasing Consumption Of Processed, Packaged Food

Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing consumption of processed and packaged food is drove the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market in the historic period. Packaged foods are food products that have been frozen, canned, cooked, packaged, or changed in nutritional composition and are preserved or fortified in different ways. Food brands are adopting flexible plastic packaging it consists of different types of packages that are easily molded, as compared to in the rigid plastic packaging market. Therefore, high consumption of processed and packaged food propelled the demand for flexible plastic packaging during this period.

The flexible plastic packaging market consists of sales of flexible packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture flexible plastic packaging. Flexible packaging is economical and convenient way to package, preserve, and distribute food items, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care items, consumer storage and other consumables. Flexible plastic packaging involves various types of plastic material used for packaging different products such as snacks, beverages, vegetables, and others. Plastic materials used in flexible plastic packaging include polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polyvinyl chloride among others.

Read More On The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flexible-plastic-packaging-global-market-report

The global flexible plastic packaging market size is expected to grow from $143.79 billion in 2020 to $151.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth is due to the increasing e-commerce industry in emerging economies and the increasing demand from food and beverage industry. The flexible plastic packaging market is expected to reach $182.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the flexible plastic packaging market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the flexible plastic packaging market are Constantia Flexibles, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, ProAmpac, Coveris, Bemis Company Inc, Bischof + Klein Se & Co Kg, Aluflexpack Ag, Cosmo Films Limited, C-P Flexible Packaging, Novolex - Carlyle Group, Swiss Pac, and Ultimate Packaging.

The global flexible plastic packaging market is segmented by type into stand-up pouches, flat pouches, rollstock, gusseted bags, wicketed bags, wraps, others, by technology into flexography, rotogravure, digital printing, others, and by application into food, beverage, pharms & health care, personal care & cosmetics, others.

Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides flexible plastic packaging market overview, forecast flexible plastic packaging global market size and growth for the whole market, flexible plastic packaging global market segments, and geographies, flexible plastic packaging global market trends, flexible plastic packaging global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4097&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-alternative-packaging-global-market-report

Bag-in-box Containers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bag-in-box-containers-global-market-report

Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastics-and-rubber-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Face Shield Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/face-shield-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293