Eco-Friendly Yoga Mats Are A Key Trend In The Industry

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of eco-friendly products is a key trend in the yoga mat market. Major companies are focusing on manufacturing eco-friendly mats to attract more customers and survive in the competitive business environment. For instance, in August 2020, Organic Apoteke, a UK-based company launched an eco-travel yoga mat. The eco-travel yoga mat is biodegradable, odor-resistant, and antimicrobial. It has a wet grip surface which helps to maintain balance while practicing yoga.

Other yoga mat market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In December 2020, Thrasio, a USA-based consumer products company announced the acquisition of Maximo Fitness for $200 million. Maximo Fitness is a UK-based company that is into manufacturing, designing, and supplying gym and lifestyle products including exercise mat/yoga mats. With the acquisition of Maximo Fitness, Thrasio plans to expand the consumer products portfolio of the company in the UK.

The global yoga mat market size is expected to grow from $9.97 billion in 2020 to $10.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and obesity. The yoga mat market is expected to reach $13.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major players in the yoga mat industry are Jade Yoga, Manduka LLC, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Liforme Ltd, Barefoot Yoga Co, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Accessory Arcade, Ningbo Mylon Rubber & Plastic Co Ltd, Winboss International Co Ltd, Xiamen Sanfan Sports Products Co Ltd, and Hefei Bodyup Sports Co Ltd.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the yoga mat market in 2020. The regions covered in the yoga mat market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global yoga mat market is segmented by material into natural rubber, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, thermoplastic elastomer, others, by distribution channel into e- commerce, supermarket and hypermarket, specialty store, and by end user into yoga & fitness clubs, household, others.

