Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,188 in the last 365 days.

Halloween Industry Prepares For Biggest Season In History

Halloween parties coming back in full force.

Retailers Nationwide Are Already Preparing For Halloween 2021

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more and more Americans getting vaccinated and states going mask free the Halloween industry rushes to prepare for what is expected to be the biggest Halloween spending season in recent history.

Scott Smiledge from Gothika.com explains, "The entire industry withdrew a lot during covid. With social distancing and mask mandates, Halloween parties were dramatically reduced. But, this Halloween we are already seeing a buzz within the industry and with consumers themselves preparing for parties months in advance".

In the US, Americans typically spend 9 billion dollars on the spooky holiday. Costumes, decorations and let's not forget nearly 600 million pounds of Halloween candy given out to eager trick or treaters. Last year many trick-or-treaters were stopped in many cities because of covid restrictions.

"With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year we are expecting to see parties and events in record numbers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," Smiledge says. "Our company Gothika manufactures Halloween contact lenses. It's only June 1st and we are already seeing huge demand in people preparing for the season. In 25 years I haven't seen anything like this before. people are ready to get out and party and be reunited with their friends and family".

Gothika.com is an online retailer specializing in Halloween Contacts, and hand-painted lenses based out of Marietta, GA. Gothika.com continues to grow to be one of the leading sellers in the industry.

Wendy Russi
Gothika
email us here

You just read:

Halloween Industry Prepares For Biggest Season In History

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.