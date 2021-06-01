Halloween Industry Prepares For Biggest Season In History
Retailers Nationwide Are Already Preparing For Halloween 2021MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more and more Americans getting vaccinated and states going mask free the Halloween industry rushes to prepare for what is expected to be the biggest Halloween spending season in recent history.
Scott Smiledge from Gothika.com explains, "The entire industry withdrew a lot during covid. With social distancing and mask mandates, Halloween parties were dramatically reduced. But, this Halloween we are already seeing a buzz within the industry and with consumers themselves preparing for parties months in advance".
In the US, Americans typically spend 9 billion dollars on the spooky holiday. Costumes, decorations and let's not forget nearly 600 million pounds of Halloween candy given out to eager trick or treaters. Last year many trick-or-treaters were stopped in many cities because of covid restrictions.
"With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year we are expecting to see parties and events in record numbers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," Smiledge says. "Our company Gothika manufactures Halloween contact lenses. It's only June 1st and we are already seeing huge demand in people preparing for the season. In 25 years I haven't seen anything like this before. people are ready to get out and party and be reunited with their friends and family".
