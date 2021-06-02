Aunti Oni Story Village, where story, poetry & music live

Multi-cultural classic and modern stories for everyone, everywhere.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUNTI ONI STORY VILLAGE, the PODCAST dropped in April 2021 "where ever you listen to podcasts" and has reached over 1.5 downloads. Why? Because Oni Lasana, da mama wit da drama, storyteller, poet, and all-around cultural enrichment performing and teaching artist is independently producing the dopest podcast for youth and oldheads on the planet!

Back story; September 2020 Oni Lasana was commissioned by ABF Creative, Inc. to write and voice 3 stories for "African Folktales" and went on to create, write and voice stories and poetry for the groundbreaking podcast, "KWANZAA TIME with Aunti Oni."

Creative Covid Crazies found Oni homebound surrounded by a library collection of classic storybooks as well as modern tales written by storytellers, poets, and children authors who just happen to be a part of her real-life storytelling village. With a background in FM and online radio, it was a natural transition for Oni to develop the Story Village podcast as a way to keep in touch with her past audiences and introduce herself to new folks around the world.

Oni has spent her entire life positively promoting and carrying the culture of the Caribbean, Africa, and America in her mind, heart, and soul. Family roots reach deep down and branch up from the Khoisan of Sub-Sahara Africa, Barbados, South Carolina, and Louisiana. A multi-disciplinary producer, director, short story writer, spoken word ARTress, and praise singer she enjoys bringing the traditional stories of Anansi, Aesop and the original stories of breakthrough children book authors with her vivacious stylish fun-loving delivery.

In the Story Village, you will discover a multi-cultural delicious gumbo, powerful pelau, and potpourri of stories, poetry, and world music. Aunti Oni Story Village (with an Aunt "I" for International) can be found on all podcast platforms for your listening and sharing pleasure! Check out Oni Lasana (Desirable Poet Of The People) at www.OniLasana.com or on her YouTube Channel; Oni Lasana Productions. Storytelling....everything is possible!