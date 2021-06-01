The story of Spain’s ‘terrifying confidence’ – and the way it conquered the world

The moment years of progress were materialised into immortal glory for Spain

On 6 September 2006, in front of 14,500 fans at Windsor Park, Spain’s serial underachievers once again came up short, losing 3-2 to Northern Ireland in a Euro 2008 qualifier.

No-one back home was particularly surprised. This was a side who had flattered to deceive for years. Since winning their only title – the 1964 European Championship – they had just once progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a major tournament.

Luis Aragones, the La Liga veteran appointed national team manager in 2004, had begun his reign with a promising 25-game unbeaten run. But once again the optimism disappeared, this time following a last-16 defeat at the 2006 World Cup by an ageing France side many felt were entirely beatable.

Three months on, Aragones knew something had to be done. That night in Northern Ireland convinced him things had to change.

It was the start of something remarkable. Within six years, Spain would be heralded…