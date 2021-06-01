Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,207 in the last 365 days.

The story of Spain’s ‘terrifying confidence’ – and the way it conquered the world

Andres Iniesta's shot in extra time of the World Cup final 2010
The moment years of progress were materialised into immortal glory for Spain

On 6 September 2006, in front of 14,500 fans at Windsor Park, Spain’s serial underachievers once again came up short, losing 3-2 to Northern Ireland in a Euro 2008 qualifier.

No-one back home was particularly surprised. This was a side who had flattered to deceive for years. Since winning their only title – the 1964 European Championship – they had just once progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a major tournament.

Luis Aragones, the La Liga veteran appointed national team manager in 2004, had begun his reign with a promising 25-game unbeaten run. But once again the optimism disappeared, this time following a last-16 defeat at the 2006 World Cup by an ageing France side many felt were entirely beatable.

Three months on, Aragones knew something had to be done. That night in Northern Ireland convinced him things had to change.

It was the start of something remarkable. Within six years, Spain would be heralded…

You just read:

The story of Spain’s ‘terrifying confidence’ – and the way it conquered the world

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.