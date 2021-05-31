2882Shop-Shop Your Style: Revolutionizing The Way to Shop. Curated Style Collections No Matter Your Trend Choice- For Ü

Shop Curated Collections based off of Your Personal Style Trends Like this Cottage -Core Collection Do the 90s Make You Feel all Coolio Inside. Then You Will Wanna Creep Over to Check Out the Shop Your Style Hip Hop Collection anbd it mwill make you feel unpretty. 2882 Barcode Classic Lockup

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new online store offers curated clothing collections based on current trends and styles to save customers time when shopping, while also giving them fresh ideas and inspiration to enhance their look.Many clothing stores provide filters based on generic categories such as sex, color, and size when shopping online - however, this can often return an extensive selection of items. Due to the large inventory of clothes available from online retailers, this can still require time-consuming scrolling to search for the right items to fit a customer’s style. 2882 are revolutionizing the online clothes shopping experience with their new ‘Shop Your Style’ website design.The clothing collections available through the new website are curated into trends and styles such as Business Casual, Boho Chic, Rocker, and Sporty, with more collections being added daily. Each collection includes items that match the selected trend and feature recognized brands such as Alexander McQueen , Givenchy, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana , and Versace.The Los Angeles-based company built its website focusing primarily on the customer’s shopping experience rather than a business or inventory perspective. This user-oriented design created an online store that is both smoother and more intuitive for customers, allowing them to quickly find the right products for their needs.With the launch of their new website, customers are invited to sign up to receive exclusive deals and an introductory 20% promotional code. Additionally, 2882 are launching their ‘2882 Shopper Elite’ membership program that includes private shopping invites, birthday gifts, and early access to new collections.The retailer is currently offering free shipping for all domestic orders over a qualifying amount within the US, and international shipping available throughout Europe, Asia, and South America.The company’s founder and CEO said, “I set out to create a place based on you. To shop the way you like. To save you time and energy. To allow you to have a much more bespoke, personalized shopping experience every time you shop.”Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.2882Shop.com

