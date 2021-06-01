U.S. FootGolf Open Championship To Be Played On Reunion’s Nicklaus Course in Kissimmee, Florida, June 4-6.
We are particularly thrilled with our (U.S. FootGolf Open) field of 120, a dozen of which are women playing at the highest level.”KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anticipation is building for this week’s U.S. FootGolf Open and the American FootGolf League (AFGL) returning to Reunion Resort for three days of intense competition on the Nicklaus Course, Friday-Sunday, June 4-6.
— Laura Balestrini, AFGL President
120 of the world’s best players representing Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Hungary, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom and United States will converge on Kissimmee, Florida and experience all it has to offer. Play begins bright and early at 7:30 a.m. each day and runs through Noon, and admission is free to the public.
“Athletes around the globe consider it the best sport ever invented as it combines the skills associated with soccer and the rules of golf into one incredible experience,” said Laura Balestrini, AFGL President. “We are particularly thrilled with our field of 120, a dozen of which are women playing at the highest level.”
The U.S. FootGolf Open gives all the amateurs and recreational players the opportunity to aspire and develop their skills while watching the world’s best in action. Players kick a #5 regulation soccer ball into a 20-inch diameter cup in as few shots as possible.
The defending champion is Sharif Khatib of Los Angeles.
The USA FootGolf Story
The American FootGolf League (AFGL) and USA FootGolf made its debut in 2011 and is played on hundreds of golf courses in all 50 states, The District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Caribbean and Guam. The sport is regulated by the American FootGolf Federation, the exclusive member in the U.S. under the world's governing body, the Federation for International FootGolf (FIFG). With an estimate of 20,000 tee times a month for recreational play. Approximately 200 players a year advance to the AFGL Tour, the major league of FootGolf in the United States. Later this year, founders Laura and Roberto Balestrini will introduce the much anticipated U.S. Amateur FootGolf Tour.
About Experience Kissimmee:
Experience Kissimmee is the official tourism authority for Osceola County, Florida. Located 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), Kissimmee offers a perfectly balanced vacation experience with world-famous theme parks and attractions, outdoor activities, and plenty of Florida sunshine. Kissimmee is the Vacation Home Capital of the World®, with options ranging from two-bedroom condos to 15-bedroom mansions. Get inspired at experiencekissimmee.com.
About Reunion Resort
Reunion Resort has opened a stunning new clubhouse at its Signature Design Nicklaus Course and FootGolf will be played there for the first time ever during the U.S. FootGolf Open 2021. Home of the U.S FootGolf Open 2016, 2017, 2019 and U.S. FootGolf National Championship 2018, Reunion is the only location in the world featuring three signature championship golf courses designed by golf’s greatest legends: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tom Watson.
