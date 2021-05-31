St. Albans Barracks // DUI arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201876

RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/31/21 @ 13:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kane Road, Sheldon

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Gregory Mims

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Mims was pulled over after a trooper observed him traveling at High Rate of speed on Woods Hill Road in Sheldon a short time earlier. After the trooper initially clocked Mims on radar he lost sight of him. The trooper again located his vehicle on Rt. 105 near the Abbey Restaurant and stopped him on Kane Road. Upon making contact with Mims the trooper observed indicators of impairment. Following a short roadside investigation Mims was arrested without incident for suspicion of DUI. He transported to the St. Albans VSP barracks where he was processed and later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2021 @ 10:00 AM

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.