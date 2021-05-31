St. Albans Barracks // DUI arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201876
RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/31/21 @ 13:00 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kane Road, Sheldon
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Gregory Mims
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Mims was pulled over after a trooper observed him traveling at High Rate of speed on Woods Hill Road in Sheldon a short time earlier. After the trooper initially clocked Mims on radar he lost sight of him. The trooper again located his vehicle on Rt. 105 near the Abbey Restaurant and stopped him on Kane Road. Upon making contact with Mims the trooper observed indicators of impairment. Following a short roadside investigation Mims was arrested without incident for suspicion of DUI. He transported to the St. Albans VSP barracks where he was processed and later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2021 @ 10:00 AM
COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.