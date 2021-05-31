FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 31, 2021

Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Bloomfield Dedicates New Columbarium Wall

JEFFERSON CITY – A new columbarium wall was dedicated today during Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Bloomfield’s annual Memorial Day ceremony. Annual services are held at the five Missouri Veteran Cemeteries across the state to honor military members who gave their lives in service to their country.

Veterans, their families, and friends gathered around the new columbarium wall as Kara Bone sang the national anthem to begin the ceremony. Representative Wayne Wallingford was the keynote speaker. Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff also delivered remarks during the ceremony.

“Today, all across our nation, the citizens and veterans of this nation gather to pay homage and honor America’s finest, to the heroes who gave their lives in defense of our country and the freedoms we all hold dear.” Representative Wayne Wallingford said. “By giving up their tomorrow they have ensured our today.”

“It is an honor to be part of the dedication of this columbarium wall that serves as a final resting place for these heroes,” Director Paul Kirchhoff said. “It is a privilege to be in the presence of the family members of our state and nation’s heroes. Thank you all for coming out to pay homage to these individuals.”

The first columbarium wall at Bloomfield reached capacity in January 2020. The new $2.7 million project was funded through the Veterans Commission Capital Improvement Trust Fund and is 100% reimbursable by the Veterans Administration (VA) through the Veterans Cemetery Grant Program. Construction on the new wall began in September 2020. Principal construction on the project was completed three months ahead of schedule.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

###

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov