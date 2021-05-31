Hoyer Statement Marking 100 Years Since the Tulsa Race Massacre

"Today and tomorrow, we mark the somber and painful centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre. We remember the hundreds of innocent African Americans killed and injured, and the thousands whose homes, businesses, schools, and churches were destroyed in a brutal act of racial violence. It is essential that we face history with open eyes. For too long, the facts and history of the Tulsa Race Massacre were willfully obscured and erased in our country and even in the city where it occurred. It is vital for Americans to learn about this terrible event and memorialize its victims. We cannot march forward toward greater equality, justice, and dignity for all until we reckon fully with the difficult road that led us to the present. "America has not always lived up to its promise. 'Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness' have not always been protected for all Americans. But we can change that through the determined work of our own hands in our own generation. As we mark this anniversary, may the memory of those who faced injustice in Tulsa a century ago compel us to make justice and equality a reality in our own time."