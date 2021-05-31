Rolls-Royce now joins a number of other ultra-luxury carmakers, including Bentley and Porsche, that will work with a limited number of wealthy clients to build very expensive customized cars. (Both Bentley and Porsche are owned by the Volkswagen Group, while Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW.)

On Thursday, Rolls-Royce revealed a new program called Rolls-Royce Coachbuild. This department will work with individual clients to help design and build cars specifically for them.

The luxury automaker will work on just one of these cars every couple of years, Rolls-Royce executives said. While Rolls-Royce would not say how much the cars will cost, it seems clear they will cost many millions of dollars.

“Rolls-Royce Coachbuild clients are intimately and personally involved at each step of the creative and engineering process,” said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

The post Rolls-Royce will now construct you any automobile you need, however it is going to value tens of millions appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.