ISSCA Hosts Regenerative Medicine Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey

ISSCA has reopened its annual Regenerative Medicine Symposium for the Advancement of Cellular Therapies and Technology in Istanbul, Turkey.

MIAMI, FLORIDA , USA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After over a year of inactivity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, ISSCA has finally relaunched its annual Regenerative Medicine Symposium for the Advancement of Cellular Therapies and Technology in Istanbul, Turkey.

The world is finally beginning to once more open up to large gatherings of people. For the International Society for Stem Cell Applications, ISSCA, this has been a long time coming. The non-profit organization is renowned globally for bringing the benefits of regenerative medicine to countries around the world and fostering an international community of researchers through its conferences, the latest of which took place on May 27-28th at the Pullman Istanbul Hotel & Convention Center.

The symposium focused on bringing together doctors from all over the Middle East, as well as the world at large. During this event, physicians and researchers were given the opportunity to speak at panels to discuss the latest advancements in the rapidly growing field of regenerative medicine, chief among which were molecular biology, new models of treatment in surgical and cosmetic applications, and the latest technological advancements to hit the field. This includes a panel on Cellgenic Exosomes, which are the result of years of work towards finding a regenerative medicine product to cut down on strenuous operating room time. The proliferation of this information serves one purpose-- the more effective treatment of patients suffering from degenerative disease around the world.

In addition to this, the conference also went over the legal landscape for the practice of regenerative medicine as it presents itself both in the United States (which is the model for many sovereign medical bodies) and abroad. Lectures were held throughout the day at this Symposium, which is part of ISSCA’s mission to support a paradigm shift from traditional healthcare solutions to regenerative medicine, and provide the latest innovative discoveries and developments in all areas of stem cell research.

Istanbul, the economic, cultural, and historic center of Turkey, is the country’s most populous city. The luxurious Hotel Hyatt Regency, located near Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, offers visitors the combination of comfort, culture, and convenience for exploring the ancient city. Symposium attendees will be able to discover sights such as the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia.

ISSCA Vice President Benito Novas had this to say about the conference: “It really feels amazing to be back out-- after so long with lockdowns, and travelling difficulties, we were wondering if we would have to wait even longer to host an event. It’s been far from ideal-- even if the world locks down, research continues, and new breakthroughs come through in our field of regenerative medicine month after month. Our ISSCA Symposiums provide a great opportunity to spread this information out to the physicians who need it the most, and we plan to host as many as we can before the end of the year,”

About International Society for Stem Cells Applications

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.



