Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,209 in the last 365 days.

He opened his door to protesters in want of shelter. They modified his life ceaselessly

Yet on June 1, 2020, when peaceful protesters were targeted by police in riot gear right outside of his home, Dubey gave them refuge — eventually sheltering 72 of the demonstrators overnight. His act of compassion ensured they all avoided arrest and made it home safely the next day. But the connections made that night have grown over the last 12 months and transformed lives, particularly Dubey’s.

“Bigotry, discrimination, racism, hate,” Dubey, 45, told CNN. “These are all counter-intuitive to what I believe in. And yet, I tolerated it.”

Dubey acknowledged that he had not attended organized protests in the past, even when he agreed with the cause.

“With Trayvon Martin, I would hear of these verdicts. And yeah, I would say to myself, ‘Oh my God, that’s terrible.’ And then I would get on my plane. I would book my meeting. I would still go to dinner,” he said.

But on the evening of June 1, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the protests arrived at Dubey’s front door. About a half…

The post He opened his door to protesters in want of shelter. They modified his life ceaselessly appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

He opened his door to protesters in want of shelter. They modified his life ceaselessly

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.