Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,209 in the last 365 days.

India’s GDP was beginning to get better. Then a second Covid wave hit

Asia’s third biggest economy recorded a rise in gross domestic product of 1.6% in the January-March quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier, according to official statistics published on Monday. This is faster than the 0.5% growth reported in the previous quarter.

The stronger performance wasn’t enough to prevent the economy contracting by 7.3% for India’s fiscal year as a whole, which ended in March.

India slipped into recession for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century last year, following a sweeping, months-long national lockdown that placed severe restrictions on business activity and travel. While those measures helped control the spread of Covid-19, many of the country’s poorest and most vulnerable were stranded without income for weeks, leaving deep scars on the economy.

India had hoped its recent recovery would begin to heal those economic wounds. As recently as March, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development projected that India would…

The post India’s GDP was beginning to get better. Then a second Covid wave hit appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

India’s GDP was beginning to get better. Then a second Covid wave hit

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.