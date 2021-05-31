Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,209 in the last 365 days.

Is it lastly the tip for Benjamin Netanyahu, the nice survivor of Israeli politics?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on October 27.

Netanyahu, right, sits with a friend at the entrance to his family home in Jerusalem on July 1, 1967. The Israeli prime minister was born October 21, 1949.

Netanyahu, right, with a friend in the Judean Desert on May 1, 1968.

Netanyahu serves in the Sayeret Matkal, an elite commando unit of the Israeli army, in 1971. He spent five years in the unit.

Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Zalman Shazar during a November 1972 ceremony honoring the Sayeret Matkal soldiers who freed hostages in a hijacking earlier that year.

Netanyahu and his first wife, Miriam, in June 1980.

Netanyahu and his daughter, Noa, in June 1980.

Netanyahu speaks in…

You just read:

Is it lastly the tip for Benjamin Netanyahu, the nice survivor of Israeli politics?

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.