Hoyer Statement Honoring Memorial Day

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today in recognition of Memorial Day:

"I join in remembering all those who have fallen in defense of our nation today and all who have served.  From the uncertain winter in Valley Forge to the sanctified fields of places like Antietam and Monocacy, from distant beaches in Normandy and the Pacific to the mountain passes of Afghanistan, Americans have laid down their lives for the freedom, safety, and success of their fellow citizens and for future generations.  Too many never came home from war; too many brought scars that would never completely heal.  As we remember these heroes and celebrate their sacrifices, let us recall the American ideals for which they fought so valiantly: a place where truth and justice always prevail, where all live with equal dignity and equal opportunity, and a Constitutional republic whose course is not charted by any one person but by the cooperation of all.  That vision has yet to be fully realized, and it is up to all of us to work toward that end, doing so not only because we cherish it but because so many have died to give us the chance to make it come to pass.    "May God continue to bless and protect our troops and all those displaying great courage every day to keep our country and its people safe."

