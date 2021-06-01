Fans of Television Series Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani Host a first-ever Watch Party on Liveplex
Liveplex Organizes First-Ever Fan Watch Party for the fandom of series Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki KahaniPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fandom of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani organized the first ever watch party for an Indian Television series with the help of California based hi-tech media house DesisLIVE on May 22
The fandom of this Disney-owned Starplus series was hosted on Liveplex, a Silicon Valley Immersive Reality Startup that innovates in next generation audience engagement . Liveplex, which also owns DesisLIVE, builds virtual and immersive capabilities around fan experiences to forge creators, advocates, evangelists, and influencers using data science and cognitive methodologies in understanding audience behavior, patterns, and their correlation.
For Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani Fandom, Liveplex guides their efforts to build audience conversion and fandom processes. DesisLive, on the other hand, organizes parasocial behavior by structuring thought leadership and helping evangelize its first batch of unique women creators on radio and podcast, who present social advocacy themes around women's rights as developed by the story of protagonists Anokhi and Shaurya enacted by actors Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the series.
The fans also engage in several weekly impactful activities, skill-based learning, and other empowering educational activities in groups as a part of this initiative.
Over 300 fans logged in from all over the world at 6 am India time on to watch the landmark episode of the series when Shaurya and Anokhi finally meet and confess their love for each other.
As the fans watched the episode together, they were all one in emotion for their favorite protagonists from the show.
Scott Tann, the CEO of Liveplex, says,” We are overwhelmed with the love that the fans of the Shaurya Anokhi Ki Kahani are giving not only to the celebrities but to their communities. As we continue to align deeper with the social projects, we are glad to see them become advocates and influencers on our platform.”
Liveplex is a platform that helps celebrities and people of substantial influence to understand their fan behavior, deliver better and consistent fan experiences as well as cultivate superior fan engagement while helping with better monetization.
