Architects plan world’s second-tallest tower in Russia

A Scottish architecture firm has released plans for the second-tallest skyscraper in the world to be built in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Lakhta Center II will stand at 703 meters (2,306 feet), while the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, measures 828 meters (2,717 feet), according to a press release from architects Kettle Collective.

However, the planned skyscraper will house the highest occupied floor and viewing gallery in the world at 590 meters (1,936 feet).

By way of comparison, the current second-tallest building is the Shanghai Tower, at 632 meters (2,073 feet). The Shard in London measures 310 meters (1,017 feet).

The Lakhta Center II will stand on the outskirts of St. Petersburg next to the original Lakhta Center, which is the tallest building in Europe at 462 meters (1,516 feet) tall and houses the headquarters of energy company Gazprom.

The planned tower will stand on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia. Credit: Courtesy Kettle Collective

Tony Kettle…

