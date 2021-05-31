Entreprenuer Maaz Rehman Explains How His E-commerce Business Has Impacted The Cleaning Equipment Industry & His Clients
Entreprenuer Maaz Rehman Explains How His E-commerce Business Has Impacted The Cleaning Equipment Industry & His ClientsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entreprenuer Maaz Rehman Explains How His E-commerce Business Has Impacted The Cleaning Equipment Industry & Clients
May 31, 2021 / Maaz Rehman has always been a very thoughtful entrepreneur. He has done various calculations when shifting his business to the e-commerce world. When he planned on executing this amazing fruitful thought of his, there very many glitches and hiccups during the process which kept coming up. These would usually be from the clients and the procurement side of the cleaning industry, mostly from the way they think when purchasing any equipment. But Maaz has always wanted to implement the e-commerce to his business model and that was exactly what this young millennial entrepreneur did.
Although Maaz knew the shift it would cause in his industry, he never changed his thought. This positive thought of his was absolutely remarkable and rewarding for his company. Going into e-commerce as an independent company in the cleaning equipment industry was a big achievement. There is no one is his industry that took this marvellous initiative in executing it and making it happen within a few weeks. However, the outcome of it all was a very positive one for Maaz. He made sure that all aspects of payment methods were available in order for any customer to make a payment comfortably. We are talking 6 to 8 figure equipment that is being purchased online.
“Determining the true aspects of buying expensive cleaning equipment online was always a very challenging part of the industry for many clients and procurements managers” says Maaz. But Maaz Rehman knew that e-commerce has become an absolute necessity for all industries. The idea was to give clients and the procurement department flexibility to analyse the prices online and take decisions while having an ariel view of understanding the figures, when getting a cleaning contract for any facility.
Shopping online for 6 to 8 figure cleaning equipment was never a very logical thought in Maaz’s industry, as time went by, he experienced the urge to shift the agenda. Now, the business caters to over 150 products online, ranging from cleaning equipment, janitorial products, hygiene products, and industrial batteries. This entrepreneur always knew what the industry needed in order to really give people the comfortability to take decisions at the comfort of their offices.
Understanding the true aspects of e-commerce in the cleaning equipment industry is very challenging. It gets clients and procurement managers thinking and analysing many aspects of the equipment, but according to Maaz, “it’s just a matter of understanding the equipment, watching the videos online on our website and reading the technical data sheet at the comfort of your desk”. Doing so, such practise can really reduce costs and further overheads for the facility management company that has won a contract and is now looking to mobilize equipment for that specific project. “Instead of going and organizing in-person demos of the equipment at the site, the client can literally watch the videos and read online on our website and understand every aspect of the equipment and make an informed decision to purchase it online from our website” says Maaz.
However, Maaz knows exactly what the unique selling proposition for his company stands for and how it has absolutely leveraged on the way his clients can benefit from the e-commerce business. Maaz adds “there are many amazing positive benefits that we offer to all our clients, ranging from phone support, email support, and 24/7 online chat, where people can literally use any sort of support option, they like to enable them in learning more about the equipment and make an informed decision to purchase it online”. He goes on to explain that “this is the most rewarding aspect of their e-commerce in the cleaning equipment industry, and they strive to make the most suitable purchase for all their clients with this amazing support system”.
You can follow Maaz on his Instagram page to keep up with the latest updates from this courageous top performing millennial entrepreneur.
CONTACT:
Company Name: Cleantech Gulf
Contact Person: Maaz Rehman
Email: maaz@cleantech-gulf.com
Personal & Company Website Links:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/maazdxb
Personal: www.maazrehman.com
E-commerce: www.dubaicleaningequipment.com
Maaz Rehman
Cleantech Gulf
maaz@cleantech-gulf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn