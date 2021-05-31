Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Summer season 2021: 7 indicators that it is getting again to regular

We’re going on vacation again, drinking heavily (still), dressing up and eating out. Oh, we’re apparently having a lot of sex, too — so, good for us!

Here’s some of the biggest signs that this summer about to be off the hook.

Americans making summer vacation plans are about to feel some sticker shock when they shop for flights: Airfare costs are near or even above pre-pandemic levels, according to the nation’s major airlines.

Executives from most of the major carriers said the recovery in domestic leisure travel is already here. That means yields, which measure how much passengers pay for every mile traveled, are up more than the airlines had been forecasting.

“There certainly has been a surge in domestic leisure bookings, and the yields they’ve been able to achieve,” said Philip Baggaley, chief credit analyst covering airlines for Standard & Poor’s. “They’re not filling up as much of the plane, but in a very large and important part of their business, they’re doing just fine.”

