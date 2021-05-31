Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mother and father of detained journalist in Myanmar: ‘It is a complete nightmare’

“It’s a total nightmare; it’s a total feeling of no control. It’s heart-wrenching,” said Rose Fenster, mother of Frontier Myanmar editor Danny Fenster, on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday. “I just want my son home no matter what it takes. Please release him and send him home to his family.”

Fenster, 37, was stopped at the Yangon airport as he tried to board a flight out of the country last week. He was on his way home to surprise his parents. Fenster is a US citizen from Detroit. He works in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.

Buddy Fenster, Danny Fenster’s father, told CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter Sunday that his son had two weeks ago noted a rapidly worsening situation for journalists in Myanmar following February’s military coup.

“He voiced concern: ‘All the reporters; all the journalists are leaving this country,” Buddy Fenster said. “I got a feeling he thought it may be time to start heading home.”

Fenster’s parents said he had a passion to “write what’s right” and to…

