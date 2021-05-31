Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gunmen in Nigeria abduct youngsters from Islamic faculty in newest kidnapping raid

At least one person is confirmed to have been killed in what has become the latest in a string of school kidnapping raids the country has seen this year.

“Armed bandits on board motorcycles in their numbers invaded Tegina town, Rafi LGA, shooting indiscriminately and abducted a yet to be ascertained number of children at Salihu Tanko Islamic school,” state police said.

“The bandits shot one person dead in the process,” the police statement added. According to state police officials, tactical teams were “immediately mobilized” as part of efforts to rescue the victims. “The Command calls for calm as the Police and other security agencies shall do everything humanly possible to ensure that the children are rescued unhurt,” state police said.

A spokeswoman for Niger State Government, Mary Noel-Berje, told CNN on Monday that at least 11 of the children abducted during the raid were later set free.

“11 children were released because of their tenderness…the very little ones that…

Gunmen in Nigeria abduct youngsters from Islamic faculty in newest kidnapping raid

