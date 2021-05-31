China to permit {couples} to have as much as three kids in try and reverse falling delivery charges

The Chinese Communist Party’s top leadership made the decision at a meeting on Monday, state media said, in a move designed to combat the country’s aging population.

State media did not say when the new policy would be implemented.

It comes just three weeks after Beijing published its 2020 census, which showed China’s population was growing at its slowest rate in decades.

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the population rose by just 5.38% over the past decade — the slowest growth rate since at least the 1960s.

China’s one-child policy was introduced in 1979 and for more than 35 years limited couples to a single offspring, as the country tried to address overpopulation and alleviate poverty. China’s economy has boomed in recent years and its demographic needs have changed. Today, the government is relying on a large, youthful work force to support high levels of economic growth. In an attempt to avoid a demographic crisis, the Chinese government announced in 2015 it…

