Brendan Daugherty's Newest Single "Cocaine" Breaks Thematic Boundaries
Listen to Brendan Daugherty’s Eclectic New Single “Cocaine” in All its Thematic GloryBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brendan Daugherty is no stranger to the world of music, having performed live across any number of venues, clubs, bars, and musical theatre. Coupled with his tour experience, that has helped him refine his skills as an artist, an endeavor still ongoing for him.
The artist most often releases captivating indie-pop songs, with a primary focus on LGBTQ themes. His latest tune, “Cocaine”, is no different. Daugherty calls the song his “Amy Winehouse and Johnny Cash collaboration”, yet he manages to tell a story quite unlike anyone else.
The single is the perfect amalgamation of nostalgia and wholesomeness. It tells the tragic story of a love triangle between two men and cocaine. “Cocaine” does inadvertently end in heartbreak. However, the single’s fun atmosphere will have listeners grooving to the secretly devastating lyrics.
Despite being an inherently pop song, it successfully crosses genres with Cash-like guitar storytelling and Winehouse-like blunt, witty lyrics. This single is a true testament to Daugherty’s forte as not only a singer/songwriter but also a storyteller.
About
Brendan Daugherty is a Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, actor, performer, and filmmaker. He has been honing his skills as a musician through various live performances in venues and on tour with the band Doo Dah Beasties. He finds inspiration in several genres and artists but idolizes Amy Winehouse and Frank Ocean, in particular. Daugherty’s future plans involve releasing a complete album with storytelling films accompanying each song.
