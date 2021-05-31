PROGEAR Eyeguard Releases Scientific Proof that its Sports Safety Glasses Have the Fabrication Strength of Car Bumpers
Car manufacturers opt for high viscosity polycarbonate to increase the chance of the users’ survival during impact.
The higher degree of entanglement means that in order to rupture, more polymer bonds need to be broken.At high impact, the external kinetic energy cancels out with this intermolecular force, and virtually “absorbs” the force that can hurt the person.
Cutting-edge high-viscosity polycarbonate, recently discovered by scientists to be used in safety eyewear for unparalleled level of protectionPHOENIX , USA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Optician, the premier optical sports vision specialist and authorized reseller of PROGEAR® Eyeguard, today released information about the science behind its safety glasses. Scientists have proven that using high-viscosity polycarbonate, which is also used in car bumpers, absorbs impact to the eyes when athletes wear them. The glasses protect professional and amateur athletes alike from injury. This new discovery of adapting scientific materials for use in PROGEAR Eyeguard Sports Safety Glasses has made them the highest-rated safety eyewear product on the market today.
E-Optician is known for its selection of protective eyewear for athletes, as they are the leader in sports safety. Thanks to the discovery of high-viscosity polycarbonate used in protective eye gear, E-Optician is now offering its clients the most durable scientifically proven eyeglasses available.
“The sports eyewear scientists are pleased to announce that the same materials used in car bumpers were discovered to protect athletes competing in various sports. Surprisingly, the glasses can absorb a very strong impact experienced by players. Car manufacturers opt for this high-viscosity polycarbonate for car bumpers. The same materials in these car bumpers have now been incorporated into sports eyewear to lower the chance of serious injury. The bumpers increase driver and passenger survival during auto impact and we were able to adapt the high-viscosity polycarbonate into protective eyewear,” said PROGEAR spokesperson Judy Miller. “The specialized, scientifically proven material can absorb an incredible amount of force through its naturally strong molecular composition. The impact resistance is due to molecules that are ‘tangled’ and won’t rupture because they are thoroughly linked together. At high impact, the external kinetic energy ‘cancels’ out the strength of the tangled molecules, and virtually ‘absorbs’ the force that can cause injuries or fatalities. Our mission is to protect the person and for the glasses themselves to absorb the impact, to protect the wearer.”
Users of PROGEAR Eyeguard safety glasses are professional, collegiate and high school athletes. Athletes have much at stake when they play. In games, their eyesight must be close to perfect. When players need to wear regular glasses daily, they don’t want to risk dropping and breaking expensive eyewear while they play and are especially mindful of glass that can shatter upon impact from player-to-player impact or from falls.
