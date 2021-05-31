Sagacious IP’s Founders Included in the Prestigious Times 40 Under 40 List

GURUGRAM, INDIA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest IP research and consulting firm across the globe has announced that Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, and Anant Kataria, CEO at Sagacious IP, have been included in the Times 40 Under 40 list. Both Tarun and Anant were shortlisted by the Times jury for their unique style of leadership, building an India-originated, boot-strapped, consistently growing, and profitable company that is amongst global leaders in its niche as well as how they have balanced work, life, and social causes.

The Times 40 Under 40 identifies, encourages, and recognizes the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators under 40 years of age who have been game-changers in a true sense.

Commenting on this feat, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, said “Having entrepreneurs like us on the list, who have not created a popular business but a business that is leading its niche globally, is profitable and sustainable, will hopefully motivate the younger generation to take up such businesses rather than just creating unicorns”.

Sharing his story, Anant Kataria, CEO, Sagacious IP, said “The Times 40 under 40 recognition is humbling and exciting. It takes me back to our start from a 1-room office right before the 2008 recession and fills me with gratitude for our 250+ amazing team and our trusting clients. If my story kindles even one person to act in good faith, I will feel blessed.”

The entrepreneurs who have been honoured by the Times 40 under 40 have navigated numerous challenges and gone the extra mile to build new businesses and succeed in their respective domains.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

