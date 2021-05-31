Cellular M2M Industry To Grow At Rate Of 28% With Adoption Of 4G, 5G

Cellular M2M Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of technologies with high-speed internet and connectivity, such as 4G and 5G, is expected to fuel the growth of the cellular M2M market in the forecast period. Wireless networking is becoming more common across industries as it is used to communicate with consumers and make operations more flexible. M2M communications can be carried out over wide area networks (WANs), which are enabled by cellular networks. 5G speed and reliability is expected to have a massive impact on M2M. For instance, the 5G services market is expected to increase from 69.39 million in 2020 to 177.87 million in 2025, thus supporting the growth of the market. In this way, the adoption of high-speed internet and connectivity technologies, such as 4G and 5G is expected to drive the growth of the cellular M2M market.

The global cellular M2M market is expected to grow from $7.19 billion in 2020 to $8.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.77%. The growth is mainly due increasing adoption of wireless connectivity across industries to improve operational efficiency, quality of products and services, and technologies advancements in connectivity are also enhancing the market growth. The cellular M2M market is expected to reach $23.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.37%.

The main types of cellular M2M services are connectivity services, professional services and managed services. Cellular M2M professional services are available to assist customers in the development and deployment of custom M2M (machine-to-machine) applications and solutions. The cellular M2M services are offered to large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for various applications such as asset tracking and monitoring, predictive maintenance, telemedicine, fleet management, warehouse management, industrial automation, smart meter and others and are applied in various areas including healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and other industries.

North America was the largest region in the cellular M2M market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cellular M2M market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the cellular M2M communication market are Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile, Telefonica S.A., Aeris, China Telecom, 10T, Arm Holdings, Infineon, Kore Wireless, Orange S.A., SK Telecom, Vodafone Group PLC, and Sierra Wireless.

The global cellular M2M market research report is segmented by services into connectivity services, professional services, managed services, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), by application into asset tracking and monitoring, predictive maintenance, telemedicine, fleet management, warehouse management, industrial automation, smart meter, others, and by end-user into healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, others.

Cellular M2M Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cellular M2M market overview, forecast cellular M2M market size and growth for the whole market, cellular M2M market segments, and geographies, cellular M2M market trends, cellular M2M market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

