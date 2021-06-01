OXXO Care Cleaners® Named Best Dry Cleaner by Treehugger

Decades of commitment to sustainability recognized by renowned environmental authority.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXXO Care Cleaners announced today it was named the “Best Dry Cleaning Delivery Service” by TreeHugger in an independent research review by its editors. The TreeHugger site has been a key media resource on “green” topics and environmentally friendly consumer recommendations since being rated the top sustainability blog by Nielsen Netratings in 2007.

In general, unbiased TreeHugger editors evaluate products and services according to criteria including:

• Environmental impact

• Effectiveness

• Ease of use

• Design

• Function

The article, written by journalist and sustainability enthusiast Amber Nolan, singled out the use of perchloroethylene (PERC) as a principal issue in the dry-cleaning process, citing it as “a potential human carcinogen that is also harmful to the environment.” Innovative technologies and customer service also figured into TreeHugger’s analysis.

Criteria for Excellence

The article’s leading reason for selecting OXXO as Best Dry Cleaner was the franchisor’s insistence that all 60 locations use GreenEarth solvents for wet washing as well as TOP Terra. GreenEarth is based on liquid silicone (which degrades into sand and water) rather than petrochemicals. TOP Terra, which OXXO integrated into its processes in 2017, is produced in Colombia and relies on palm oil for its fragrance and stain-removing power while also foregoing the use of phosphates. Phosphates can deprive aquatic systems of oxygen and lead to toxic algae blooms.

Using these healthier substances fits into the mission OXXO has pursued since its first day: to help keep our planet more ecologically safe and sound.

Beyond sustainability, TreeHugger cited more customer service-centric elements that helped land OXXO in its top spot. These included:

• Scheduling of free, on-demand pick-up/delivery

• 24/7 drop-off kiosks

• Hand-ironing of garments rather than steam pressing

• Cleaning of items beyond garments

In its “Final Verdict,” TreeHugger proclaimed, “OXXO Care Cleaners is our top choice overall for its growing network of stores, green technology, and multiple methods for drop-off and pick up.” For Salomon Mishaan, CEO of the OXXO Care Cleaners franchise, this was an acknowledgment of the strategy he’d pursued for nearly two decades.

“OXXO was founded on the idea of caring — caring as much for customers’ satisfaction as for the Earth that sustains us,” said Mishaan. “When we started OXXO on a foundation of sustainability, we were ahead of the curve. This honor from Treehugger shows how mainstream awareness is catching up to us. We set out to change the dry-cleaning industry. TreeHugger’s recognition is an important honor and a great step in advancing that cause.”

About OXXO Care Cleaners®

OXXO Care Cleaners® is a leading environmentally-responsible dry-cleaning franchise based in the U.S. with international presence. OXXO was founded with our “WE CARE” philosophy and commitment and has applied it to every aspect of our business. We care for our customer’s health, appearance, garments, the community, the environment and our employees. At OXXO®, customers experience the ultimate in garment care with the use of environmentally safe GreenEarth solvents (no use of Perc (Perchloroethylene)) chemicals common at other dry cleaners, and now using TOP Terra for laundered garments, the latest 24/7 ATM-style pick up service, the most technologically advanced European manufactured garment care equipment and the traditional method of hand-ironing. All garments are cleaned right the first time and personally inspected by OXXO® garment care specialists to ensure superior finishing and meticulous attention to detail. Visit www.oxxousa.com for more information and the OXXO® nearest you. For more information about the OXXO Care Cleaners® franchise opportunity, call 1.866.462.6996 or visit www.oxxocarecleanersfranchise.com.