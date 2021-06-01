Archimedis appoints Wing Commander Sunil Kumar Singh as Operations Head

Archimedis Healthcare appointed Wing Commander (RTd) Sunil Kumar Singh as the Plant Head and VP of Operations & SCM

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archimedis, an UK MHRA and WHO-GMP approved pharmaceutical firm based in Chennai (India), announced today the appointment of Wing Commander (Rtd.) Sunil Kumar Singh as its Plant Head and Vice President of Operations & SCM. Wg Cdr Sunil has recently retired from Indian Air Force (IAF) after 20 years of service to the nation. In his last assignment with IAF, he was the Director of Aircraft Division where his team of 480 technicians and 11 officers maintained a fleet of 40 aircrafts.

Wg Cdr Sunil's leadership across Operations Planning & Execution, Supply Chain Management, Project Management, Product Development and People Management has resulted in measurable benefits and earned him several awards at IAF. An avid fitness enthusiast, Wg Cdr Sunil has also led the IAF cycling expedition team that covered a distance of 3200km in 25 days!

Wg Cdr Sunil has an M. Tech in Microelectronics from IIT, Bombay and an Executive General Management certificate from IIM, Lucknow. He is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Archimedis' President & CEO, Duraisamy Rajan Palani, said "Wg Cdr Sunil's addition to the team comes at an exciting time. Operational excellence forms a key aspect of Archimedis NEXT, our strategic initiative and Sunil's addition will only accelerate the process." "We are all very delighted to welcome Wg Cdr Sunil", he added.