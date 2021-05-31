DGB announces closing of EUR 6 million private placement
The investment is made by a consortium of Dutch-based accredited investors with investment expertise in emerging leaders in rapidly expanding sectors.
This will enable DGB to further invest in the development of the trading platform for CO2 offsetting and at the same time to participate more frequently in large-scale CO2 reduction projects.”HEERENVEEN, FRIESLAND, NETHERLANDS, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch Green Business Group N.V. (Euronext: DGB, “DGB” or “the Group”), a leading reforestation and carbon offsetting company, today announced the closing of a private investment in public equity (PIPE) in the Company. DGB received a total net commitment of up to EUR 6 million.
— CEO Selwyn Duijvestijn
The investment is made by a consortium of Dutch-based accredited investors with investment expertise in emerging leaders in rapidly expanding sectors (the “Consortium”). This private placement facility will be used to finance further growth of the Company and development of its carbon offsetting marketplace.
The Consortium is committed to invest up to a maximum of EUR 6.0 million subject to certain conditions over a maximum period of 12 months. Pursuant to the terms of the investment agreement, the Company may draw the investment at the Board’s discretion in tranches of EUR 500,000 subject to operational and corporate requirements.
The principal amount of each share placement of ordinary shares of DGB (the “Ordinary Shares”) is determined by reference to the average of the lowest 5 trading day volume weighted average prices of Ordinary Shares on the Euronext Amsterdam Exchange over the 20 trading days immediately preceding the investment date of each tranche.
The first tranche of EUR 500,000 has disbursed today.
"This investment facility provides DGB with access to flexible funding at reasonable conditions. Under the current market conditions, this will enable the Group to further invest in the development of the trading platform for CO2 offsetting and at the same time to participate more frequently in large-scale CO2 reduction projects to increase our revenue and market share.," says Selwyn Duijvestijn, CEO of DGB.
