A New Startup Aim To Help You Improve Your General Knowledge - Meet CrowdsTrivia.com

The platform utilized Edutainment, gamification, smart algorithm, and a personal dashboard, together with the wisdom of the crowd.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The startup Crowds Trivia https://www.crowdstrivia.com/ ) will enter the 2nd stage of development. Crowds Trivia is a new online gaming platform with a holistic approach that utilizes Edutainment (education & entertainment) in a trivia quiz gaming platform , with a goal to help users get smarter. The founders will take their initial prototype and enter the 2nd stage to develop the intelligent algorithm and the personal dashboard.Most trivia quizzes use information and data that is of little practical value. Crowds Trivia is creating a trivia quiz platform that actually makes us smarter. These quizzes will tap into the Wisdom of The Crowd — the idea that we are collectively smarter than individual experts when it comes to solving problems and making predictions.The platform will include personalized insights, rewards, and crowd comparisons to improve general knowledge and gain essential life skills to make the trivia quizzes more fun. It will include as well the quiz of the day that will be one of the main features to expand the knowledge of the users.Nobody had done that before, so we will work with mathematical formulas and apply our computing engineering backgrounds to create quizzes based on science.For now, you can check the prototype of the platform at https://www.crowdstrivia.com/ Eden Bitton, CEO & co-founder, said: “We set out to create the most entertaining prototype of a trivia quiz game by combining the fun of traditional trivia quiz games with the Wisdom of the Crowd. To make the trivia quizzes more valuable for the user, we continue to develop a personalized dashboard with insights, recommendations, rewards, and crowd comparisons to improve general knowledge and grow the users’ intelligence. Bottom-line, Most trivia quizzes use information and data that is of little practical value. We want each of our trivia quizzes actually to make the user smarter.”

