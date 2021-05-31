Embark on Memorable Celebrations Once More at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
GAAFU ALIFU, MALDIVES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a year of lockdown and isolation, it is understandable that emerging from these restrictions and celebrating life’s milestones again with families and loved ones will be a priority. What better place for your first romantic getaway than a private escape in the Maldives? As one of the most stunning tropical nations on the globe, the Maldives has been crowned the best honeymoon destination time and time again by luxury travelers and the honeymoon package at Park Hyatt Maldives offers a once in a lifetime experience to help you celebrate your love in the most challenging of times.
Spend the days relaxing in the soothing turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean at the OverWater Sunset Pool Villa.
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa situated at the at the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world in Maldives.
Boasting a secluded location 10km away from the closest inhabited island, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa truly encompasses the original reasons for travelers to visit luxury resorts in the Maldives - virgin shores, untamed nature and Maldivian barefoot luxury. Blending exceptional curated experiences of the breathtaking natural environment with humble, personalized hospitality and intimate private moments shared in the luxury of a stunning Overwater Villa or Beach Villa, Park Hyatt Maldives offers an unrivaled opportunity to celebrate together again.
Newlyweds can begin their life together without the complexities and tensions of the modern world, and devote time to one another against the backdrop of the stunning splendor of Maldivian nature. Spend the days relaxing in the soothing turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, lazing on the silky sands of the resort’s pristine natural beach, and sipping on tropical cocktails as the sunset paints pastel hues across the clear Maldivian sky.
All check-in procedures are handled at the Velana International Airport lounge by the resort team, so the getaway begins as soon as guests set foot on shore. Upon arrival at Hadahaa Private Island, guests will be warmly greeted by the resort’s General Manager and introduced to their personal Villa Host before being swept away to begin their experience of a luxury villa in Maldives. The Villa Host plays an essential role in each guests’ holiday experience and is on hand 24 hours a day for any special requests, such as special private dinners or romantic bed decorations.
The sense of privacy, romance and discovery is enhanced in all the resort’s luxury villas by either the scenic and meandering pathways across the island linking the Beach Villas or a curving boardwalk leading to the Overwater villas. Unpretentious design using natural materials found in the region constantly direct the gaze towards water, where the unique Maldivian sense of space. is reflected in the oneness with the ocean.
Bespoke romantic experiences such as a Beach Starlight Dinner, a one-of-a-kind Equator Brunch, couples private movie night or basking in Maldivian culture by joining the resort’s Cooking Class or Cocktail Class immerse guests within the tranquility of the private island lifestyle and present boundless opportunities for quality time together.
A once in a lifetime event deserves a luxury experience, and to help couples celebrate their honeymoon, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa has crafted a unique honeymoon package which includes daily breakfast and two-course lunch at The Dining Room, with tropical infinity pool and sea views through the swaying palm trees. To capture the essence of their unforgettable honeymoon, a 30-minute couples photoshoot with the resident photographer is complimentary, while a one-time special floating breakfast at the Pool Villa or Beach Villa is perfect for the newlyweds’ Instagram feed. For couples staying four nights or longer, one complimentary 60-minute couples massage and one complimentary bottle of Ernest Rapeneau champagne are also included. The resort’s Honeymoon Package starts at 1,000 USD per villa per night.
To plan and book an unforgettable Maldivian honeymoon from today until 31 December 2021, for stays between now and 31 December 2021, guests can visit the resorts official website at www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com
About Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
At the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, the resort is a barefoot luxury hideaway and one of the best Maldives luxury hotel. Hadahaa is secluded, away from teeming atolls of the North, with pristine waters and 360° house reef where snorkeling and scuba diving in Maldives are steps from each villa. Seamlessly integrating local culture and environment, all 50 villas are minimalist in style, designed and built with guests’ privacy and comfort in mind. From contemporary settings to casual ambiences, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are offered for dining options. Our Maldives spa embraces local holistic wellness with treatments based on Hoonu - Cooling, Fini - Heating and Hiki – Hydrating. For more information, please visit parkhyattmaldives.com. Get connected with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.
