3T Pro Now Providing Equipment Procurement Services to Small Businesses in Dallas and Fort Worth

One of Texas’ best in computer support and IT management has expanded its services.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that it is now providing equipment procurement services to small businesses in Dallas and Fort Worth.

“We are very excited about this” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

3T Pro, a Dallas IT support and consulting firm serving the wider Dallas area since 1992, provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

Tommy explained that as it relates to providing equipment procurement services, 3T Pro is an authorized dealer for Lenovo and Hewlett Packard (HP) desktop, laptop, and server hardware and solutions.

“Whether you run a small business or the IT department of a massive enterprise, you can have confidence in these desktop PCs’ reliability, ease of use, and productivity,” Tommy noted before adding, “Choose from multiple form factors, then let these tools of business do the rest.”

Tommy went on to reveal that its flagship laptop series (Lenovo Laptops) builds upon superior design with the performance and durability that professional users demand.

“Celebrated for their award-winning, precision keyboards, and strong performance, these laptops stand out from the crowd,” Tommy said.

The company spokesman added that its HP servers deliver performance and reliability for customers’ valuable data.

“The HPE ProLiant ML-Class Server provides server-level performance in a quiet, compact size that is easy to deploy in your small business,” Tommy said.

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/about-3t-pro and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

About 3T Pro

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States