100 METER CHAMPION RONNIE BAKER RUNS THE DUVAL COUNTY CHALLENGE MEMORIAL DAY TRACK MEET IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100-METER CHAMPION RONNIE BAKER ROLLS INTO THE DUVAL COUNTY CHALLENGE MEMORIAL DAY TRACK MEET IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDAUS professional 100 meter sprinter Ronnie Baker, a product of the athletic hotbed of Louisville, Kentucky, currently holds the third fastest time in the world at 9.94 in the 100 meter, making him one of the fastest men to run this time so early in the season. On Memorial Day this year, Baker will be competing in his specialty, the 100 meters, in Jacksonville, Florida with a field touted to have what is said to be some of the fastest sprinters in the world.The Duval County Challenge, organized by the American Track League in Jacksonville, Florida, will take place at the newly renovated track at the University of North Florida. This meet is being held just two days after the conclusion of the NCAA Division I East Outdoor Track & Field Preliminary Round and will be focused on world class sprinting with select field events. The University of North Florida recently hosted the world leading mark in the 100 meters when Trayvon Bromell ran 9.88 on April 30.Baker, is represented by Charles Wells Jr. of Trident Sports Management, “This will be an excellent tune up and Ronnie’s last meet prior to the Olympic Trials as he is working on several transitions to his race” says Wells. The native Kentuckian’s personal bests includes 6.40 seconds in the 60, meter, making him the third-fastest man in the event in history. He also boasts his lifetime best of 9.87 in the 100 meters.For more information on Ronnie Baker:Charles Wells, Trident Sports Management+1 (832) 261-4768 www.tridentsportsmgmt.com , charles.wells@tridentsportsmgmt.comMedia Contacts:James Shipp / Director of Marketing of TSM928-848-4088james@shippshapemedia.com