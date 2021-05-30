Millon Auction of Important Russian Art Will Be Held on June 1, 2021

The Theotokos of Tolga

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online gallery Russian Icon Collection is pleased to share the amazing news that Millon Auction House will hold an auction of important Russian art on June 1, 2021. The auction will feature 311 lots, including an outstanding collection of fine art, antique icons, jewelry, enamels, bronzes, decorative art, militaria, historical souvenirs, and many more. It will be held at the Hôtel Drouot in Paris, starting at 2 pm. Public viewing is available through May 31, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Millon is a European auction house with locations in France and Belgium. It has long been known for its exclusive auctions of art and antiques, featuring rare and unique collectible items. The upcoming Millon Russian art auction is no exception, as it will offer a truly magnificent selection of valuable lots. The expert of the auction is Maxime Charron, a reputable specialist in the field of Russian art and antiques and founder of the Paris-based Royal Provenance Gallery.

The highlight of Millon Russian art auction is a collection of Maria Kuznetsova, a prominent 20th-century Russian opera singer and dancer, featuring her stage dress for the opera Eugene Onegin, Salon paintings by her father and uncle, and Ruckert napkin rings for Fabergé, among other lots. The upcoming auction is also distinguished by a selection of fine art paintings by such notable artists as Ivan Aivazovsky, Jacques Chapiro, Felix Varla, Richard Zommer, Natela Iankoshvili, and Konstantin Yuon.

Special attention will be paid to antique Russian icons. Among the highlights is the Theotokos of Tolga (pictured), a gorgeous icon of the Mother of God with the Christ Child, covered by a gilded silver oklad with gems and embossed and engraved decor. Other notable lots include Our Lady of the Sign in a gilded silver oklad richly decorated with colored gems and pearls, a rare icon of Christ Emmanuel from the collection of Countess Maria de Donici, a precious icon of the Three Holy Hierarchs in a beautiful gilded silver oklad with champlevé and cloisonné enamel, and an exquisite icon of Saint Princess Olga of Kiev covered by a silver oklad, among others.

The upcoming Millon Russian art auction also features a magnificent Cartier frame for the Romanov family, a bowenite vase by Rappoport for Fabergé, a rare example of the New Testament Bible decorated with a painted icon of Christ the Almighty on the cover, a Fabergé silver-mounted crystal goblet, and many other rare and unique collectibles related to Russian art and culture. The full catalog can be viewed at millon.com.