Alkaline's Sophomore Album Secures Multiple Billboard Chart Placement

His 2016 debut on the Billboard charts was evidence of unlocking a new level, so it is no surprise that Alkaline's 2021 sophomore album would follow suit.

Five years after New Level Unlocked Alkaline has shown us that he remains a top talent in dancehall reggae with Top Prize. His evolution as an artist continues in his high-wire lyrics and storytelling” — Diego Herrera, Reggae/Caribbean Music Pandora.