Kaymera Technologies to introduce High-End Mobile Security Solutions in Abidjan, at Shield Africa Security&Defence Event
Kaymera Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise-ready encrypted mobile communications solutions is coming to Shield Africa 2021, Abidjan.
I've spent years considering how attackers think, and am proud for Kaymera to have an opportunity to bring this expertise to Africa”HERZELIYA, ISRAEL, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading mobile security platform, Kaymera, confirmed today its participation at the Shield Africa 2021 in Abidjan. This year's Shield Africa united with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and COGES Africa to host over 3,000 delegates from Europe, America, Africa, Asia and Australia at the 2021 International Exhibition on Security and Defence.
— Dani Haloutz, Kaymera Chairman of the Board
According to the organisers, ShieldAfrica exhibition is an African initiative to respond to Africa’s security challenges. It is the security and defence exhibition of reference in Africa where the public and private sector, security and defence players meet with global industrial manufacturers.
As providers of the first fully enterprise-ready mobile security solution, Kaymera deploys the highest level of encryption to keep business and personal identity data safe from numerous digital threats Kaymera’s encrypted smartphones are a perfect balance between military-grade security and premium usability to let customers say and send anything they want, anytime, securely.
Shield Africa 2021 will unite global manufacturers and security services providers with authorities, buyers, and users across Africa to showcase best in class security and defence solutions to meet the needs of the local market.
African cities are estimated to grow their population to a combined number of about one billion people by the year 2030, which puts governments and local authorities in face of rising security challenges. The goal of the Shield Africa event is to provide solutions for new security issues that African megacities are about to face due to rapid development and urbanisation.
Kaymera Technologies will join a prominent crowd of security solutions providers to contribute to protecting African states, natural identities, economic actors and trade security; preserve human wealth, natural resources and environment; combat terrorism, piracy, fraud, crimes and illicit trafficking as well as provide expertise to support private firms and public institutions.
Kaymera’s Chairman of the Board, General Dani Haloutz, the former Chief-of-Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces noted, "I've spent years considering how attackers think. Under my guidance, my army units learned to anticipate the unexpected. Physical adversaries and digital ones have many similarities and the key to beating mobile threats lies in preparing for the unknown. I'm proud for Kaymera to have an opportunity to bring this expertise to Africa''.
When roaming the halls of Shield Africa 2021 in Abidjan, come to the BOOTH #26 and find out more about a completely new approach to mobile security from Kaymera’s representative.
About Kaymera Technologies:
Kaymera is a leading mobile security solutions provider that strives to protect companies and individuals from costly and damaging cyber attacks. Founded in 2013, the company offers a comprehensive modular mobile security solution to business owners, enterprise level organizations, and individuals. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Kaymera serves +100K clients in more than 40 countries.
Oshri Asher, Kaymera’s CEO and former Head of The Cyber Security Department at the Israeli Prime Minister's office, said, “Everything that Shield AfricaWe’re thrilled to bring our technology to the heart of Arab business world, especially during the times of political and economical uncertainty. I’m sure that Kaymera has a lot to offer to the industry and am looking forward to cooperating with the leading minds of GISEC both from the business and technology side.”
Kaymera creates a whole new concept of data and identity protection. The company puts privacy first by preventing damaging cyber attacks that could expose and exploit sensitive information having to do with personal identity or confidential business records.
Governmental organizations and municipalities are Kaymera's most frequent clients, since the world of government and politics is highly volatile and sensitive. It’s needless to say that plans, reports, memos, documents, and other sensitive data often stored on mobile devices must be protected, and Kaymera helps to reach this goal for Politicians and Government Officials.
The product line now includes a wide variety of Google Pixel based fully encrypted smartphones with advanced security features like Chameleon Mode, Panic mode, Semi-secure calls and more, while also providing a Secure Messenger application for business and private clients with an ability to manage devices and apps in the cloud or on-premises depending on the customer’s needs.
For more information about Kaymera Technologies, please visit www.kaymera.com
Maryna Gaidak
Kaymera Technologies
585500145398
maryna.gaidak@kaymera.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn